MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were rescued near the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal State Park Monday morning.
Montgomery County Fire & Rescue launched several boats to reach a disoriented hiker who was having a medical emergency along the Billy Goat Trail, spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted.READ MORE: 32-Year-Old Man Shot & Killed In East Baltimore Early Monday
They located and treated the hiker and will relocate the person to a staged EMS area.
Tech Rescue – Billy Goat Trail A, IAO Great Falls @COcanalNPS C&O Natl Park- Potomac River, Disoriented hiker, medical emergency, @MCFRS Swift Water Rescue, Utility vehicles @MCFRS_EMIHS & USPark Eagle, etc responding, pic.twitter.com/SFpio7m8Br
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 5, 2021READ MORE: Motorcyclist Mark Krebs Killed In Thurmont Crash On July 4th
Then they got an additional call for a medical emergency near the Great Falls Tavern.
More…. Additional call for medical emergency near IAO Great Falls Tavern @COcanalNPS @mcfrs A706, E710, PE733, UTV711 on call https://t.co/GIkkiDJeKg pic.twitter.com/an0XZAUI8O
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 5, 2021MORE NEWS: Ocean City Bomb Squad Evaluating Fireworks Damaged During Explosion, Plan For Safe Removal