DEVELOPINGOcean City Officials Investigating After Unplanned Explosion Of Fireworks Along Boardwalk
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Billy Goat Trail, Chesapeake & Ohio Canal, Great Falls, Hiker Rescued, Local TV, Montgomery County Fire Rescue Services

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were rescued near the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal State Park Monday morning.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue launched several boats to reach a disoriented hiker who was having a medical emergency along the Billy Goat Trail, spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted.

READ MORE: 32-Year-Old Man Shot & Killed In East Baltimore Early Monday

They located and treated the hiker and will relocate the person to a staged EMS area.

Then they got an additional call for a medical emergency near the Great Falls Tavern.

CBS Baltimore Staff