BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in east Baltimore early Monday morning.
Officers responded to the 1500 block of Milton Avenue for a shooting around 1:37 a.m.
There, they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
So far this year, there have been 172 homicides in Baltimore.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.