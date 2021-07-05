DEVELOPINGOcean City Officials Investigating After Unplanned Explosion Of Fireworks Along Boardwalk
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in east Baltimore early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Milton Avenue for a shooting around 1:37 a.m.

There, they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

So far this year, there have been 172 homicides in Baltimore.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

