BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A candlelight vigil will be held for slain Safe Streets worker Kenyell “Benny” Wilson Monday evening.
The Westport Neighborhood Association announced a vigil will be held at 5 p.m. at 2800 Spelman Road.READ MORE: 'He Was Trying To Affect Change': Safe Streets Outreach Worker Kenyell 'Benny' Wilson Killed In Baltimore Thursday
Wilson, who was an outreach worker with Safe Streets for almost nine years, was shot in Baltimore Thursday. He drove himself to the hospital for treatment but later died.
Police have not determined where in the city the shooting occurred.
“We’re hoping somebody saw his vehicle. We’re hoping somebody heard gunshots,” Det. Donny Moses of Baltimore Police said. “We know he was in his vehicle when he got shot. We don’t know we don’t know if he was stopped, if talking to someone.”
Just last week, Cherry Hill Safe Streets celebrated a year without any homicides.
“He was trying to affect change. He was trying to make a difference in people’s lives. He was trying to be positive. And, we need someone to make a difference for him,” Det. Moses said. “They are able to get to places and talk to people that even with you, the police, can’t.”
Wilson is survived by his wife and eleven children.
He isn’t the first Safe Streets worker to die this year. Dante Barksdale was killed back in January.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip online.