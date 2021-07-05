BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s our mission here at WJZ to highlight those everyday heroes who are doing their work to make our community and our cities better.

Some of those heroes are The Movement Team, a non-profit dedicated to uplifting Baltimore’s communities and mentoring its youth.

“Our goal is always to make sure that our kids and our families are getting support in any way they can, whether it’s food, whether it’s clothing,” said vice president Kea Crowder. “We do a lot to support youth, communities, families, schools.”

“We pride ourselves on partnering with communities, finding them leaders in the communities, supporting the leaders in a community,” said president Akil Trice. “That can help us aid Baltimore with different resources, but we know we can’t do it alone. And we know there’s a hero growing every community. It’s our job to try to find that hero.”

“I just want to do a lot and help people out just like how they helped me,” said Khalil Faulkner, a youth in the program. “I want to give back to like the younger students that go to school with me and stuff like that.”

“We’re not looking to be heroes, we’re looking to be people that are passionate, people who love people, people who love the community, said Crowder. “And when we see, there’s so much strife that going on, we want to make sure that people know that there are still people here that care about our communities that care about our children.”

Former Raven Torrey Smith wants to highlight Baltimore’s best! If you have an MVP you’d like to nominate, click here.