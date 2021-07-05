ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 38 new COVID-19 cases but two new deaths, according to state health department data released Monday morning. Hospitalizations increased Monday.

Over the weekend, Governor Larry Hogan announced that 75% of Maryland adults received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

As of last week, the state of emergency was lifted in Maryland, officially ended all covid-19 related restrictions.

More than 3.4 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity went up slightly to 0.63%.

Hospitalizations increased by 14 to 118. Of those hospitalized, 84 remain in acute care and 34 remain in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 462,634 total confirmed cases and 9,534 deaths.

There are 3,422,335 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,910,004 doses. Of those, 3,487,669 are first doses with 2,313 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,159,681 second doses, 2,476 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 262,654 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 127 in the last day.

The state reported 75.1% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 7,057 (211) 1* Anne Arundel 43,998 (650) 15* Baltimore 65,990 (1,642) 41* Baltimore City 53,162 (1,228) 25* Calvert 4,239 (85) 1* Caroline 2,352 (30) 0* Carroll 9,528 (248) 6* Cecil 6,359 (150) 2* Charles 10,976 (214) 2* Dorchester 2,853 (64) 1* Frederick 19,849 (333) 10* Garrett 2,048 (64) 1* Harford 16,668 (295) 6* Howard 19,352 (249) 7* Kent 1,361 (49) 2* Montgomery 71,243 (1,574) 51* Prince George’s 85,600 (1,557) 40* Queen Anne’s 3,012 (50) 1* St. Mary’s 6,067 (132) 0* Somerset 2,626 (40) 0* Talbot 2,185 (44) 0* Washington 14,671 (328) 4* Wicomico 7,737 (174) 0* Worcester 3,701 (105) 1* Data not available 0 (18) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 26,213 (3) 0* 10-19 47,773 (6) 1* 20-29 84,783 (43) 1* 30-39 79,258 (106) 6* 40-49 68,881 (289) 5* 50-59 68,801 (809) 32* 60-69 45,826 (1,622) 25* 70-79 25,143 (2,419) 43* 80+ 15,956 (4,235) 104* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 242,007 (4,616) 105* Male 220,627 (4,918) 112* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 144,248 (3,449) 80* Asian (NH) 11,415 (325) 11* White (NH) 163,802 (4,806) 106* Hispanic 70,297 (837) 19* Other (NH) 21,642 (102) 1* Data not available 51,230 (15) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.