BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said a 31-year-old man is in serious, but stable condition after a drive-by shooting in west Baltimore Monday night.
Officers responded at 8:19 p.m. to the 2000 block of Edmondson Avenue, where they found a victim in a store with a gunshot wound in his abdomen.READ MORE: Candlelight Vigil Held For Slain Safe Streets Worker Kenyell 'Benny' Wilson
The victim reportedly told police that he was on the same block when a black SUV drove onto the street and a suspect in the car shot him. He said the car continued east on Edmonson. When the victim was shot, he ran into the store and called police.
Western District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Police reported another shooting Monday night in southwest Baltimore.
Officers responded to the 3300 block of Winterbourne Road at 7:33 p.m., where they found a woman who was shot. Police said she refused to cooperate police.
The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.