BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said a man died after he was shot multiple times in east Baltimore Monday afternoon.
Officers reported at 3:46 p.m. to the 1800 block of East Lafayette Avenue where they found the man. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
Another man walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound and was taken immediately into surgery, police said.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Five minutes later, an officer on patrol reported to a shooting in central Baltimore, police said.
The officer was on the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when he heard gunshots, police said. He found the victim, a 34-year-old man, on the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Police said they are interviewing a potential suspect in the shooting.