DEVELOPINGMultiple Agencies Investigating Ocean City Fireworks Explosion
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Fatal Shooting, Maryland News

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said a man died after he was shot multiple times in east Baltimore Monday afternoon.

Officers reported at 3:46 p.m. to the 1800 block of East Lafayette Avenue where they found the man. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

READ MORE: 'You Are Still That Girl': North Baltimore Church Shows Love To Suspended Track Star Sha'Carri Richardson

Another man walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound and was taken immediately into surgery, police said.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

READ MORE: Candlelight Vigil Held For Slain Safe Streets Worker Kenyell 'Benny' Wilson

Five minutes later, an officer on patrol reported to a shooting in central Baltimore, police said.

The officer was on the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when he heard gunshots, police said. He found the victim, a 34-year-old man, on the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

MORE NEWS: 'Milky' Sky Caused By High Altitude Smoke From Far-Off Wildfires, NWS Says

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Police said they are interviewing a potential suspect in the shooting.

CBS Baltimore Staff