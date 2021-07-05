PHOENIX, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland-based company demolished the remaining portion of the Surfside, Florida condo building that collapsed back in June and killed 24 people and left at least 121 others unaccounted for.
Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she signed the order with Controlled Demolition on Friday for the demolition. The demolition happened Sunday between 10:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. Monday.
Controlled Demolition is located in Baltimore County.
The company has previously been involved in several other high-profile demolitions, including the remains of the World Trade Center, Plaza Tower, One James River Plaza and the Seattle Kingdome Stadium.