COVID-19 In MarylandNo Deaths Reported Sunday As 75% Of Adults Have At Least One Dose Of The Vaccine
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:collapse, Controlled Demolition, Florida, Maryland, Surfside Condo

PHOENIX, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland-based company demolished the remaining portion of the Surfside, Florida condo building that collapsed back in June and killed 24 people and left at least 121 others unaccounted for.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she signed the order with Controlled Demolition on Friday for the demolition. The demolition happened Sunday between 10:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. Monday.

Controlled Demolition is located in Baltimore County.

The company has previously been involved in several other high-profile demolitions, including the remains of the World Trade Center, Plaza Tower, One James River Plaza and the Seattle Kingdome Stadium.

CBS Baltimore Staff