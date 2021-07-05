DEVELOPINGOcean City Officials Investigating After Unplanned Fireworks Explosion
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, maryland task force 1, Miami-Dade County, Montgomery County Fire Rescue Services, Surfside condo collapse

MIAMI, Fla. (WJZ) — Maryland Task Force 1, a specialized search and rescue team with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, deployed two structural engineers to Miami to help at the site of the Surfside condo collapse.

The engineers will assist Miami Dade Fire to make sure the collapsed buildings are safe to search.

READ MORE: Maryland-Based Company Demolishes Remaining Portion Of Surfside Condo In Florida

MORE NEWS: PHOTOS: Demolition Of Remaining Collapsed Surfside Condo

A Maryland-based company demolished the remaining portion of the condo building Sunday night. The June collapse killed at least 24 people and left 121 others unaccounted for.

CBS Baltimore Staff