MIAMI, Fla. (WJZ) — Maryland Task Force 1, a specialized search and rescue team with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, deployed two structural engineers to Miami to help at the site of the Surfside condo collapse.
The engineers will assist Miami Dade Fire to make sure the collapsed buildings are safe to search.READ MORE: Maryland-Based Company Demolishes Remaining Portion Of Surfside Condo In Florida
MD-TF1 (@mcfrs) Deployed two (2) structural engineers in partnership w/ @FEMA to assist @MiamiDadeFire at #SurfsideBuildingCollapse. They will be working on-site w/ other structural specialists as they use their experience w/ collapsed buildings to help ensure a safe US&R ops
A Maryland-based company demolished the remaining portion of the condo building Sunday night. The June collapse killed at least 24 people and left 121 others unaccounted for.