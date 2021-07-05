ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority is reporting delays ahead of the Bay Bridge and US 50 as travel home picks up at the end of the 4th of July holiday weekend.
Officials said there are delays on US 50 ahead of the bridge by 8.7 miles westbound and 1. miles eastbound.
US 50 delays WB 8.7mi & EB 1.5mi prior to Bay Bridge. 1-877-BAYSPAN (229-7726) #MDShorebound
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) July 5, 2021
Traffic cameras show steady traffic on the bridge.
No 2-way is available because of the amount of westbound traffic. Officials ask that travelers stay on US 50 and avoid using local roads, keeping those open for locals and first responders.