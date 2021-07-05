DEVELOPINGOcean City Officials Investigating After Unplanned Explosion Of Fireworks Along Boardwalk
By CBS Baltimore Staff
THURMONT, Md. (WJZ) — A 48-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a Thurmont crash on July 4th.

Frederick County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 8400 block of Blacks Mill Road around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Mark Krebs, of Thurmont, was thrown from his bike and pronounced dead on the scene.

A passenger from the motorcycle was taken to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Maryland, with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said Krebs was operating a 2006 Honda motorcycle when it traveled off the side of the road and overturned. Krebs was killed instantly.

The FCSO is asking if anyone witnessed this incident or has more information; call FCSO Corporal Nathan Rector at 301-600-6490.

