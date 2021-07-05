OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The explosions of fireworks you heard Sunday sent beachgoers scrambling in Ocean City. Ocean City Bomb Squad personnel, ATF, and Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Bomb Squad are just a few of the agencies now investigating.

What was supposed to be a downtown show with live music and an array of colors filling the sky at Northside Park ended before it even began with Starfire Corporation, employees receiving minor injuries.

The fireworks unintentionally discharged around 10:30 AM. Multiple beachgoers captured the boom now being echoed nationwide.

“At the truck out there, there were huge explosions all around the truck,” said one beachgoer.

“The police were on the scene. They were trying to clear the boardwalk,” said one woman. “While we were still standing there, an ambulence was coming up and of course the fire engines were right behind them. We could hear the fire engines coming in the distance.”

All of the fireworks were shipped from overseas. A spokesperson from Starfire says theyre investigating as well. The Fire Department says the entire display did not ignite. Chopper footage from above shows officials clearing a large section off the beach. Two and a half hours later, Ocean City would cancel their two scheduled shows out of an abundance of caution.

Residents may hear some controlled demolition today. That’s because the Ocean City Bomb Squad is safely destroying the rest of the fireworks. The investigation is ongoing.