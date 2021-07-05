OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City, Maryland officials are working to learn more about what cause an unplanned explosion of some fireworks Sunday morning along the boardwalk.
With help from the ATF and the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office-Bomb Squad, Ocean City’s Bomb Squad is evaluating the fireworks damaged during Sunday’s explosion to determine how they can safely remove and destroy the remaining fireworks.
@ginopam
Fireworks accidentally ignited on the beach of ocean city as I walked by today #news #ocmd #larryhogan #fyp
Beachgoers are being asked to remain at a safe distance away from the fireworks near Dorchester Street. Officials may adjust the perimeter throughout the day as they determine how they will relocate or dispose of the fireworks.
Visitors and residents may hear planned and controlled demolition of the fireworks throughout the day.