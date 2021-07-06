WEATHER ALERTHeat Advisory In Effect From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Heat Index Could Reach 105
By CBS Baltimore Staff
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — First responders were on scene of a rollover crash on I-95 north just prior to the Tydings Bridge in Harford County Tuesday morning.

The Susquehanna Hose Company crew has since cleared the scene.

One patient self extricated before fire crews arrived. That person was taken via ambulance to Harford Memorial.

 

