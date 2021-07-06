HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — First responders were on scene of a rollover crash on I-95 north just prior to the Tydings Bridge in Harford County Tuesday morning.
One patient self extricated before fire crews arrived. That person was taken via ambulance to Harford Memorial.
Deputy Chief & Quint 5 just cleared this rollover crash, northbound I-95 prior to the Tydings Bridge. One patient self extricated prior to arrival of crews and was transported by @HdGAmbulance to Harford Memorial. #SHCo #HavredeGrace #HdG pic.twitter.com/6EzTg42fC1
— Susquehanna Hose Co. (@SusquehannaHose) July 6, 2021
