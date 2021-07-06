BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 18-year-old was shot in the head Tuesday morning in south Baltimore.
Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of West Pratt Street around 6:56 a.m. for a shooting.
When they arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead shortly after at an area hospital.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.