By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore firefighters responded to a partial building collapse along East Biddle Street Tuesday morning.

A three-story building in the 1700 block of East Biddle Street partially collapsed around 10:30 a.m. The building was under construction.

When firefighters arrived, they learned two people were trapped inside. One of the workers fell from the second floor to the basement.

Firefighters rescued the contractors and they were both transported to area hospitals. One is in serious conditions, one with minor injuries.

