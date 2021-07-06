BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore firefighters responded to a partial building collapse along East Biddle Street Tuesday morning.
A three-story building in the 1700 block of East Biddle Street partially collapsed around 10:30 a.m. The building was under construction.
When firefighters arrived, they learned two people were trapped inside. One of the workers fell from the second floor to the basement.

At least 1 adult male has been taken to a trauma center by #BCFDEMS in critical condition after falling from the 2nd floor all the way to the basement.
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) July 6, 2021
Firefighters rescued the contractors and they were both transported to area hospitals. One is in serious conditions, one with minor injuries.

Shortly after 10:30, BCFD responded to the 1700blk of E. Biddle St. for a reported bldg collapse. #BCFD FFs were notified that 2 contractors were trapped inside. After rescuing the contractors, both were transported to the hospital; 1 in serious condition & 1 w/ minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/sF7Cmf4wKG
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) July 6, 2021
