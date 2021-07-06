PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police announced that they arrested and charged a 29-year-old man with attempted murder and assault of two police officers.

Demetri Reese of Washington D.C. has been charged with the attempted murder of one officer and for assaulting a second officer. He also faces several other charges including firearm possession with a felony conviction.

Officials said shortly after midnight on July 4, officers on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a car for multiple violations. Reese was sitting in the front passenger seat and as an officer spoke with the driver, he attempted to exit the car. Authorities said that a second officer attempted to keep the door close but Reese forcibly pushed it open, striking the officer.

Officials said as they attempted to take Reese to the ground, he reached into his waist and grabbed a loaded gun. Officers struggled with Reese and he discharged his gun, hitting himself in the leg. Two additional officers on the scene struggled with Reese as they attempted to remove the gun from his hand.

Reese was tased by an officer in order for him to let go of the gun. Officers said it took more than 40 seconds and multiple people to remove the gun from his hand.

No officers discharged their duty weapons during this incident.

Officers secured the gun and treated Reese’s wound on the scene before he was taken to an area hospital. One officer suffered a hand injury and was also treated at the hospital.

Reese was treated and released and is currently being held at the Department of Corrections with no bond.