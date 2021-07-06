BALDWIN, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore County Animal Services recently seized 48 dogs from a Baldwin home after receiving a complaint about the animals’ welfare, according to a county statement issued Tuesday.

The dogs, of varying ages, had no access to air conditioning, and some did not have water, according to the statement. Others showed signs of heat distress and lack of veterinarian care.

The dogs were taken to BCAS’ main facility, where at least one of the puppies was confirmed to have the Distemper virus. All the dogs now are being tested, according to the statement.

Distemper is a highly contagious virus that is deadly in unvaccinated dogs and puppies. The virus is shed through bodily secretions but mostly through coughing and inhaling particles and has an incubation period of three to 21 days and a shedding period of up to three months.

All the site’s dogs are in quarantine and isolation as a result. Owners will not be able to surrender their pets or have them spayed or neutered. The Trap, Neuter, Release program has been suspended, and the rabies vaccination clinics will be suspended Friday. Stray dog intake and redemption has been moved to BCAS’ Dundalk facility, 7200 Dunmanway. Call 410-887-7297 to schedule pick up.

Stray cats still are being accepted at the Baldwin facility.

“We recognize the highly contagious nature and long incubation and shedding period of the Distemper virus and are prepared to make all necessary accommodations to ensure the wellbeing of the animals in our care,” Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch, Baltimore County Health Officer and Director of Health and Human Services, said in the statement. “Some of the precautions we have instituted may pose an inconvenience for our residents, however they are in the best interest of the people and pets we serve.”