WEATHER ALERTHeat Advisory In Effect From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Heat Index Could Reach 105
By Paul Gessler
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Baltimore Shootings, Crime, Fatal Shootings, Homicides, Local TV, violence

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Violence continued in Baltimore over the July 4th holiday weekend as 14 people were shot, including as 12-year-old and 16-year-old. Five of those shot were killed– including two teenagers.

A 12-year-old boy was shot in the chest in a double shooting early Saturday morning on Annor Court in SW Baltimore. He’s listed in serious condition at last check.

Just before noon Monday, a 16-year-old was shot on McCulloh Street in Upton. A lieutenant on patrol found him with wounds to his arms and legs. He’s recovering at an area hospital.

The Carrollton Ridge neighborhood saw three homicides in four days.

Two shootings were reported on July 4 and eight shootings were reported on July 5, including the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old.

An 18-year-old was shot in the head and killed Tuesday morning.

There have been 174 homicides in Baltimore City so far this year and 167 were reported this time last year.

MORE NEWS: Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland To Host July Job Fairs Ahead Of August Reopening Of The Hall At Live!

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

Paul Gessler