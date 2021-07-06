BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Violence continued in Baltimore over the July 4th holiday weekend as 14 people were shot, including as 12-year-old and 16-year-old. Five of those shot were killed– including two teenagers.
From Friday night to this morning, BPD reports 12 people were shot citywide. Five were killed–ages 18, 19, and 32 (no disclosed ages on the other two victims yet).
— Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) July 6, 2021
A 12-year-old boy was shot in the chest in a double shooting early Saturday morning on Annor Court in SW Baltimore. He’s listed in serious condition at last check.
Just before noon yesterday, a 16-year-old was shot on McCulloh Street in Upton. BPD says a lieutenant on patrol found him with wounds to his arms and legs. He’s at a hospital recovering. pic.twitter.com/UIF3tgajyo
— Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) July 6, 2021
Just before noon Monday, a 16-year-old was shot on McCulloh Street in Upton. A lieutenant on patrol found him with wounds to his arms and legs. He’s recovering at an area hospital.
The Carrollton Ridge neighborhood saw three homicides in four days.
Two shootings were reported on July 4 and eight shootings were reported on July 5, including the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old.
An 18-year-old was shot in the head and killed Tuesday morning.
There have been 174 homicides in Baltimore City so far this year and 167 were reported this time last year.
