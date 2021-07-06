ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County’s Health Department will be offering coronavirus vaccination clinics at four middle schools through the summer.
The county will offer covid-19 shots daily at four local middle schools to help with vaccinations before back to school.READ MORE: 2 Contractors Rescued After Baltimore Building Partially Collapses
During a press briefing Tuesday, Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said while students get the covid-19 vaccinations, they can also get the required Tdap and meningitis vaccines for incoming 7th graders.READ MORE: Baltimore City Declares Code Red Extreme Heat Alert Through Wednesday, Opens Cooling Centers
Vaccines will be available at Central Middle School on Mondays, Marley Middle on Tuesdays, Lindale Middle on Wednesdays and Annapolis Middle on Thursdays.
Sign up for the vaccinations here.MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Heat Advisory In Effect, Heat Index Could Reach 105 Degrees