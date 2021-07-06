BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than a dozen people have been shot in Baltimore City over the holiday weekend.

From Friday night to this morning, BPD reports 12 people were shot citywide. Five were killed–ages 18, 19, and 32 (no disclosed ages on the other two victims yet). READ MORE: Baltimore Nonprofits Get $5.8M in Community Catalyst Grants — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) July 6, 2021

Crime scene tape litters an alley off of West Pratt Street Tuesday where city police said an 18-year-old was fatally shot.

“Wow. When is it gonna stop? We need prayer. We need prayer,” said Karen, the mother of a homicide victim. “I’m hurt. I’m mad. I’m frustrated. Because I haven’t seen anyone reach out to the families.”

Tuesday morning’s homicide makes three murders in four days within a three-block stretch of Carrollton Ridge.

“When I’m here, I see a lot of community. I see a lot of brotherhood. I don’t know what’s going on when the lights go out,” said Nate Whitlow, Funnel Cake King.

“It’s horrible. it’s sad because this is a relatively good neighborhood with good people,” said one man.

From Friday night to Tuesday morning, city police said 14 people were shot citywide & five were killed.

A surviving victim was only 12-years-old. The child was one of two shooting victims from Annor Court early saturday morning. He was last listed in serious conditon.

“All day, every day,” said Karen.

Monday’s violence started just after 1:30 in the morning. A 32-year-old man was killed on Milton Street in East Baltimore. Just before noon, a police lieutentant found a 16-year-old shot in the arms and legs on Mcculloh Street. He’s expected to survive.

Later Monday night, a 19-year-old was killed — the eighth shooting victim of the day. The victim became the city’s 174 homicide of the year.

Longtime residents of Carrollton Ridge have theories for the cause.

“If you clear the drugs, i think the violence will go away,” said one resident.

“People don’t have. People want to take from one another,” said Karen.

“We just gotta do better as a people. There’s really nothing more you can say about that,” said Whitlow.

Two other men, whose ages have not been released, were killed Sunday in Howard Park and Monday in Broadway East.

There have been 174 homicides in Baltimore City so far this year and 167 were reported this time last year.

If you have any information and want to remain anonymous, a reminder you can call Metro Crimestoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or submit a tip online.

