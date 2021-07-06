BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the heat index could reach 105 degrees Tuesday and as temperatures rise in the Baltimore region, city health officials have issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States. The effects of extreme heat are exacerbated in urban areas, especially when combined with high humidity and poor air quality,” said Dr. Letitia Dzirasa. “Extreme heat is particularly dangerous for young children, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions. I encourage all residents to take the necessary steps to protect themselves as well as their families, neighbors, and pets.”

Because of the heat, the city has opened cooling centers.

The Health Department’s Division of Aging will open the following locations as cooling centers on Tuesday, July 6 through Wednesday, July 7, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Oliver Center Senior Center 1700 Gay Street (410) 396-3861

Hatton Senior Center 2825 Fait Avenue (410) 396-9025

Sandtown Winchester Senior Center 1601 Baker St. (410) 396-7725

Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging 4501 Reisterstown Rd. (410) 396-3535

Residents who want to visit a cooling center to seek relief from the heat are encouraged to call the cooling center prior to arrival to ensure space is available. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, residents who visit a cooling center must wear a mask and maintain social distancing by remaining at least 6 feet apart from others when possible.

You should not visit a cooling center if you have the following symptoms:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should call ahead to a healthcare professional and mention your symptoms.

The Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks pools are all open except for the pool at Liberty located at 3901 Main Ave, Baltimore, 21207. All guests must register in advance online or by phone to secure a pool reservation. Guests are advised to arrive 15 minutes prior to their reservation to check-in. After a 15-minute grace period, pool staff will accept walk-up participants.

During the Code Red Extreme Heat season, the Baltimore City Health Department recommends that City residents:

• Drink plenty of water.

• Avoid alcohol and caffeine.

• Reduce outside activities.

• Stay inside during the hottest time of day (11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.).

• Seek relief from the heat in air-conditioned locations.

• Check on older, sick, or frail people in your community who may need help in the heat.

• Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles, even for short periods of time.

• Watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Seek medical help immediately if these symptoms occur:

o Confusion

o Nausea

o Lightheadedness

o High body temperature with cool and clammy skin

o Hot, dry, flushed skin

o Rapid or slowed heartbeat

City residents who want cooling center information on Code Red Extreme Heat Alert days can call 311. Individuals having a heat-related medical emergency, or who are experiencing the signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke should call 911.

Information on declared Code Red Extreme Heat Alert days will be shared on the Health Department’s website, Health Department social media (Twitter: @Bmore_Healthy and Facebook: @BaltimoreHealth), the Baltimore City 311 line, and with local news media.