BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than three dozen nonprofits and community organizations in Baltimore received a total of $5.8 million in Community Catalyst Grants funds from Mayor Brandon Scott and the city Department of Housing and Community Development Tuesday, according to a statement from Scott’s office.
- Action Baybrook, Inc.;
- American Communities Trust;
- Arch Social Community Network;
- Ashland Community Development Corporation;
- Backyard Basecamp, Inc.;
- Baltimore Green Space;
- Black Women Build Baltimore, Inc.;
- Bon Secours of Maryland Foundation, Inc.;
- BRIDGES Community Development Corporation;
- Cherry Hill Development Corporation;
- Civic Works;
- Coldstream Homestead Montebello Community Corporation;
- Creative Alliance, Inc.;
- Endsideout, Inc.;
- Greater Baybrook Alliance;
- Green & Healthy Homes;
- Initiative, Inc.;
- Greenmount West Community Center Foundation, Inc.;
- HTP Homes, Inc.;
- Intersection of Change;
- Le Mondo;
- Make Space;
- Myrtle Tyler Faithful Fund, Inc.;
- Neighborhood Housing Services of Baltimore;
- Pennsylvania Avenue Black Arts and Entertainment District, Inc.;
- Pride Center of Maryland;
- ReBuild Metro, Inc.;
- Rebuilding Together Baltimore;
- Safe Alternative Foundation for Education, Inc.;
- Southeast Community Development Corporation;
- St. Ambrose Housing Aid Center, Inc.;
- St. Francis Neighborhood Center, Inc.;
- Station North Tool Library
A list of how much each group received and what they will use the money for is here.
The program's goal is to provide capital and operating funds for community-driven revitalization efforts. Eligible organizations include community development corporations, neighborhood-based development organizations, umbrella organizations and other community-based organizations. Eligible projects support locally-driven revitalization initiatives and help advance neighborhood revitalization and transformation in long-disinvested areas.
The city received more than 100 applications, Acting Housing Commissioner Alice Kennedy said in a statement.
The city received more than 100 applications, Acting Housing Commissioner Alice Kennedy said in a statement.

"The demand for this support is vast and wide," she said. "We are grateful to be able to bring this funding to the marketplace and will continue to work to find ways to increase our support for this important work."