BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City resident who won the $400,000 VaxCash grand drawing has claimed his prize.

The man, who decided to remain anonymous, said he received phone calls and a text message from a phone number he did not recognize shortly after the drawing but didn’t answer at first.

“At first I didn’t answer the phone, but after two phone calls and a text, I thought I should find out what was going on,” the winner said as he visited Maryland Lottery headquarters with his fiancé.

He said he still couldn’t believe it and did his detective work.

“It took me around two days to process that this was real,” the winner said. “I was talking with my sister before coming to claim the prize, and she still didn’t believe it.”

The resident nicknamed himself “B-More Vaccinated.” He also took some pictures while at Lottery headquarters to send to his sister to prove that he really did win.

The winner said he plans to save most of the prize money, he added that he would also like to donate some to charity.

When asked why he chose to get the Covid-19 vaccine, he said it was an easy decision. “If it’s going to help other people, it’s simple,” he said. “Just do it.”