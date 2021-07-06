BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Barracuda’s, a tavern in the Locust Point neighborhood of Baltimore, is temporarily closed after a fire broke out on Sunday.
Tavern management posted to their Facebook page on Monday saying they would be temporarily closed after a fire suddenly broke out Sunday and spread quickly.
“We’re still at a loss for words as we try to make sense of what occurred on Sunday July 4th,” the post reads. “The crazy thing about a fire is how quickly it happens. One minute we were making Watermelon Crushes and the next our world was crumbling down around us. We are blown away by how quickly our staff, neighbors, fire department, friends & families reacted, remained calm & took charge to help us handle the situation. To say we pulled together is an absolute understatement.”
They said while they are heartbroken, they feel blessed that everyone was safe. They said they have a long road ahead, but they said they’ll be back stronger than ever.