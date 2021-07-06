ANNAPOLIS, Md — The Capital Gazette case continues in Annapolis Tuesday.
During the first week of testimony, witnesses included Jarrod Ramos' sister.
And a neurologist who examined the gunman, Dr. Thomas Hyde, testified that Ramos suffered from autism spectrum disorder without intellectual impairment.
Ramos' attorneys hope to convince a jury he is not "criminally responsible" for the 2018 mass shooting that killed five gazette employees.