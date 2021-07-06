ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 47 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths, according to state health department data released Tuesday morning.
Over the weekend, Governor Larry Hogan announced that 75% of Maryland adults received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. As of last week, the state of emergency was lifted in Maryland, officially ending all covid-19 related restrictions.READ MORE: 2 Contractors Rescued After Baltimore Building Partially Collapses
More than 3.42 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity went up slightly to 0.66%.
Hospitalizations increased by one to 119. Of those hospitalized, 84 remain in acute care and 34 remain in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there were 462,681 total confirmed cases and 9,537 deaths.
There are 3,424,364 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,913,491 doses. Of those, 3,489,127 are first doses with 1,458 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,161,579 second doses, 1,898 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 262,785 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 131 in the last day.READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Holding COVID Vaccinations Clinics At 4 Middle Schools
The state reported 75.1% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,057
|(211)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,998
|(650)
|15*
|Baltimore
|65,990
|(1,642)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|53,162
|(1,228)
|25*
|Calvert
|4,239
|(85)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,352
|(30)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,528
|(248)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,359
|(150)
|2*
|Charles
|10,976
|(214)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,853
|(64)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,849
|(333)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,048
|(64)
|1*
|Harford
|16,668
|(295)
|6*
|Howard
|19,352
|(249)
|7*
|Kent
|1,361
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|71,243
|(1,574)
|51*
|Prince George’s
|85,600
|(1,557)
|40*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,012
|(50)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,067
|(132)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,626
|(40)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,185
|(44)
|0*
|Washington
|14,671
|(328)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,737
|(174)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,701
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(18)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|26,213
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,773
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,783
|(43)
|1*
|30-39
|79,258
|(106)
|6*
|40-49
|68,881
|(289)
|5*
|50-59
|68,801
|(809)
|32*
|60-69
|45,826
|(1,622)
|25*
|70-79
|25,143
|(2,419)
|43*
|80+
|15,956
|(4,235)
|104*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|242,007
|(4,616)
|105*
|Male
|220,627
|(4,918)
|112*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|144,248
|(3,449)
|80*
|Asian (NH)
|11,415
|(325)
|11*
|White (NH)
|163,802
|(4,806)
|106*
|Hispanic
|70,297
|(837)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|21,642
|(102)
|1*
|Data not available
|51,230
|(15)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ's coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.