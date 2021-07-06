ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A group of protestors gathered outside Maryland’s Department of Labor Tuesday afternoon demanding Gov. Larry Hogan drop his legal challenges against paying expanded federal unemployment benefits.

“Governor Hogan, it’s killing us slowly because we can’t survive,” Michelle Vines told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

“Even if they have to throw me in jail, I will be out here fighting,” said Reverend Annie Chambers.

#MarylandUnemployment: Demonstrators outside Dept of Labor as Unemployed Workers Union delivers petition to Labor Secretary and people speak about fear of losing benefits @wjz pic.twitter.com/dIMqJ8QzQu — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 6, 2021

Over the weekend, several judges ruled in favor of a 10-day temporary restraining order allowing Maryland’s unemployed to continue to collect an additional $300 in benefits from the federal government through at least July 13.

Hogan was hoping to end the additional federal benefits on July 3 but a Baltimore judge ruled that taking away the enhanced federal benefits could cause “undue harm.”

Demonstration now in from of Maryland Labor. We are told the next hearing before Judge Fletcher Hill is Friday at 2pm regarding Maryland unemployment @wjz pic.twitter.com/ifLlQX3Y11 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 6, 2021

“I was hearing from hundreds of businesses every day saying we can’t get people back to work,” the governor told WJZ last month explaining his decision to end the benefits. “There are currently 9.3 million jobs available—more than ever before in the past 20 years.”

This is the latest statement from Governor Hogan’s office on unemployment @wjz pic.twitter.com/rdwglsx1t6 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 6, 2021

The Unemployed Workers Union tried unsuccessfully to speak with Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson and present a letter with their demands. They instead gave it along with hundreds of complaints to police at the Department of Labor’s offices on Calvert Street in downtown Baltimore.

Part of their lawsuit also contends the state has made it difficult for people to collect their benefits.

This is the letter the Unemployed Workers Union plans to present to Tiffany Robinson, the Maryland Secretary of Labor @wjz pic.twitter.com/e4332Gmvd3 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 6, 2021

The federal government is offering extra assistance to unemployed Americans through early September at no cost to states.

The next hearing before Judge Lawrence Fletcher Hill is Friday at 2 p.m. regarding the unemployment benefits.

Alec Summerfield, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, told Hellgren it will likely last into Monday.

“Keep filing for your benefits and fighting for your money,” Summerfield advised.

One of the signs here—demanding Governor Hogan stop using taxpayer money to defend halting extra federal unemployment benefits @wjz pic.twitter.com/htl9MzszwL — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 6, 2021

Comptroller Peter Franchot and Senate President Bill Ferguson, both Democrats, have asked that Hogan drop his legal challenges. They’re being handled by private attorneys at taxpayer expense.

Mega-firm lawyers have now wasted Marylanders' public dollars for THREE consecutive judicial losses on UI cases. Latest COA appeal dismissed with prejudice. This is why we have an Attorney General. The AG wouldn't take the case. It's time for a new approach, @GovLarryHogan. pic.twitter.com/VynULtmmpt — Bill Ferguson (@SenBillFerg) July 5, 2021

You can read the July 5 order below: