BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Baltimore residents and visitors will have a new way to get around the city when Superpedestrian launches its LINK e-scooter service on July 15, following approval from the City Council.
LINK will provide connections to the MTA bus system, the Charm City Circulator and the Baltimore Water Taxi, according to a company statement.READ MORE: 29-Year-Old Man Charged With Attempted Murder & Assault Of 2 Prince George's County Police Officers
Rides will cost $1 to unlock a scooter plus 25 cents per minute. Baltimore residents who receive local, state or federal assistance will qualify for a 70 percent discount through the LINK-Up program.
Those wishing to ride a scooter can download the LINK app and scan a scooter’s QR code. LINK also has accommodations for riders without smartphones.READ MORE: Baltimore Nonprofits Get $5.8M in Community Catalyst Grants
LINK claims to be the only e-scooter with onboard artificial intelligence that autonomously performs vehicle safety checks before every ride. Superpedestrian will host safety workshops and free helmet distribution for residents prior to launching. Its geofencing feature also keeps scooters out of pedestrian plazas and other restricted zones.
Superpedestrian hires skilled mechanics to rebalance and maintain the fleet. Its workers also sanitize the scooters frequently to prevent the spread of Covid-19.MORE NEWS: ‘It’s Devastating’ Demonstrators Demand Governor Hogan Continue Federal Unemployment Benefits; Court Hearing Scheduled For Friday