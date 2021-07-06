GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are searching for a suspect who stole a gray Honda Odyssey van with five children inside from a grocery store parking lot. The children were recovered shortly after.
Officers were called to the Giant Food store in the 6600 block of Ritchie Highway around 10:54 p.m. The caller said a man stole their van and drove off with their five children inside.
A search began in the area for the suspect and the vehicle, with the help of a police helicopter.
Minutes into the search, a man called police saying there were unattended children in the area of Ordnance Road and Route 10 in Glen Burnie. Officers responded and found the children.
The stolen 2000 gray Honda Odyssey with Maryland tag 2EP9754 was not located.
The van has damage to the front and rear.
Police said the suspect was an older man, bald without facial hair. He was wearing all black clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-6135.