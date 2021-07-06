(WJZ) — Maryland State Police announced that a total of 6,594 citations and warnings were issued over the Fourth of July weekend.
Officials said that from July 2 through July 5, a total of 3,568 citations and 3,026 warnings were issued.
Troopers also arrested 132 impaired drivers.
— MD State Police (@MDSP) July 6, 2021