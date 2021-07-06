BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday as the heat index could reach 105 degrees in parts of Maryland.

According to the National Weather Service, the heat index could reach 100 degrees west of the Catoctin Mountains and 105 degrees east of the mountains, including Baltimore.

Baltimore City has issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert through Wednesday.

#mdwx Calm weather today, and tomorrow. BUT with the remnants of Elsa moving North we can expect disturbed weather Thursday, and through the weekend. pic.twitter.com/pkm4LPVk4j — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) July 6, 2021

Hot temperatures mixed with high humidity could lead to some heat-related illnesses.

Officials say to drink plenty of fluids and stay in an air-conditioned room.

Try to stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

If you do work outside, take extra precautions and maybe save the workout or strenuous works for the early morning or evening.

If you need a place to stay cool, several towns and counties have opened cooling centers including Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City and Baltimore County. (click the tweet to read the thread below).

In Anne Arundel County the following centers will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Anne Arundel County Police Department District Station Lobbies and

Community Rooms

Community Rooms Anne Arundel County Senior Activity Center Community Rooms

Anne Arundel County Public Library Community Rooms