ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are deploying body-worn cameras to officers.
The goals of the Body Worn Camera Program are to:
– strengthen police accountability
– promote de-escalation
– enhance the ability to resolve officer-involved incidents and
complaints
– improve transparency
– identify and correct internal agency issues
– strengthen officer performance and safety
– increase community safety