By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are deploying body-worn cameras to officers.

As of July 6, 143 officers are using body-worn cameras in the field.

Training will continue through September.

The goals of the Body Worn Camera Program are to:
– strengthen police accountability
– promote de-escalation
– enhance the ability to resolve officer-involved incidents and
complaints
– improve transparency
– identify and correct internal agency issues
– strengthen officer performance and safety
– increase community safety

