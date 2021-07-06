PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A person was arrested and charged after they allegedly sped through a security checkpoint at Joint Base Andrews last week.
A pickup truck sped through the main gate around 1:40 p.m. on July 1, a Joint Base Andrews spokesperson said.
Security Forces Airmen activated mechanical road barriers to prevent the driver from accessing more of the base and forcing the vehicle to stop.
The person was arrested and charged with trespassing on a military installation and felony assault on a law enforcement officer.
The Security Forces Airmen were not seriously injured during the incident.