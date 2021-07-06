ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A group of protestors have gathered outside Maryland’s Department of Labor building Tuesday demanding Gov. Larry Hogan drop his legal challenges against the federal unemployment benefits.

Over the weekend, two judges ruled in favor of a 10-day temporary restraining order allowing Maryland’s unemployed to continue to collect an additional $300 in benefits from the federal government through at least July 13.

Hogan was hoping to end the additional federal benefits on July 3. But a Baltimore judge ruled that taking away the enhanced federal benefits could cause undue harm.

People have gathered in front of State Dept of Labor demanding Gov. Hogan drop his legal challenges to continuing enhanced federal #unemployment benefits. @wjz pic.twitter.com/QpgYeSoRJ9 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 6, 2021

But the governor’s office said it’ll continue to challenge it.

“There are record numbers of jobs available, and this program is making it harder to fill them, and hurting our restaurants and small businesses. The White House and the US Secretary of Labor agree that governors can take this action, and most already have,” said Mike Ricci, Gov. Hogan’s spokesman. “We are confident the courts will ultimately rule in favor of our fight to get more Marylanders back to work and continue a booming economic recovery.”

The Unemployed Workers Union will present Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson a letter with the protesters demands.

This is the letter the Unemployed Workers Union plans to present to Tiffany Robinson, the Maryland Secretary of Labor @wjz pic.twitter.com/e4332Gmvd3 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 6, 2021

The federal government is offering extra assistance to unemployed Americans through September.

The next hearing before Judge Lawrence Fletcher Hill is Friday at 2 p.m. regarding the unemployment benefits.

Read the July 5 order below: