So what’s going on? I hope you had an enjoyable weekend, the weather certainly swung around in our favor and posed no real issues. And now we have a couple of calm but very hot and humid days before the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa come our way. (And that is something we will begin to discuss tomorrow in more detail. Lets’ see what “she” does after sliding up the West Coast of Florida. The current track is forecast to be inland moving across Georgia, and the Carolinas, up to near Norfolk in a greatly diminished state).

Today and tomorrow back to the “heat wave region.” Upper 90’s forecast with heat index values as high as 105° today and possible hotter tomorrow. A lot has to come together to get that Real Feel “up there”, such as dew point, but we’ll see. If there is anything good about Elsa coming North it will be snapping that heatwave after just two days.

Today a “heat advisory” goes into effect at 11, lasting until 8 P.M. I would expect the same tomorrow. At least it is calm. Something we may look back on with a smile in just a couple of days.

