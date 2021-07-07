CURTIS BAY, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police said a 15-year-old boy has died after he was found unresponsive Tuesday in Curtis Bay. His step-father, a Baltimore police officer, was arrested on the scene for assaulting a police officer.
Officers responded to a child custody dispute around 5 p.m. at the 1400 block of Stony Point Way. They spoke with the boy’s mother, who was there to pick up her son from his stepfather.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Mayor Brandon Scott Makes Announcement With Baltimore Police Department
The stepfather, identified as Eric Glen Banks Jr., who is a Baltimore Police Officer, reportedly told officers the teen had left his things behind and left the residence.
In the residence, officers found the teen unresponsive in an upstairs room. Officers rendered aid until the medical responders arrived. The teen was pronounced dead at an area hospital.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Code Red Extreme Heat Issued For Baltimore City Wednesday
Police said on the scene, Banks became combative and tried to disarm a responding officer. Backup was called and Banks was arrested. He is charged with First and Second Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Disarm a Law Officer, Resist/Interfere with Arrest, and Fail to Obey a Lawful order.
Baltimore police said Banks has been suspended without pay.
Homicide detectives executed a search warrant and several items were collected. Several witnesses were also interviewed.MORE NEWS: FBI: Militia-Style Group Surveilled Capitol Weeks After Riot
The cause of death is pending examination by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Police said an investigation is ongoing.