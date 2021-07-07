COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland health officials said 64 cases of the Delta variant were discovered here in Maryland — with only a handful of people being hospitalized.
“We are keeping a very close eye, of course, on this new Delta variant,” Chan said.
Chan shared the information during a press conference Wednesday, where Gov. Larry Hogan announced a scholarship lottery for 12 to 17 year olds who are vaccinated.
