WASHINGTON (WJZ) – Amtrak will contract with Siemens Mobility Inc. to build a new fleet of at least 83 multipowered trains with further options for up to 130 additional trains to support Amtrak growth plans. The new fleet also will have modern amenities to better serve Amtrak customers, according to a company statement.
The new trains will run on the Northeast Corridor and other state-supported routes that will replace Amtrak-owned Amfleet, Metroliner, and state-owned equipment on certain routes throughout the country.
The $7.3 billion investment includes the purchase of equipment and a long-term parts supply and service agreement, facility modifications and upgrades, and other program expenses.
A long-term service agreement for technical support, spare parts, and material supply will accompany the contract to manufacture the trains. The new trains include remote monitoring and fully integrated digital diagnostics for increased reliability. These advanced features will enable Amtrak to test and develop new technology and introduce new maintenance approaches to drive efficiency, increase availability and reduce long-term costs.
The new trains will feature more comfortable seating, individual power outlets, USB ports, onboard WiFi, enhanced lighting and panoramic windows, larger vestibules including self-service options, state-of-the-art customer trip information, digital seat reservation system and navigation display systems. The latest health and safety measures, including enhanced HVAC, touchless restroom controls, and automated steps, lifts for customers with reduced mobility, including wheelchair users, are also included.
Amtrak expects the new equipment to add over 1.5 million riders yearly with these new trains, according to a statement.