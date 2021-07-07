BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police announced seizures and arrests made in the bust of a ghost gun manufacturing and drug distribution operation. The department said the bust in north Baltimore was part of a months-long investigation at the local, state and federal level.

Four people ranging from age 19 to 39 were arrested and charged for multiple violations including drug possession and possession of stolen firearms.

“Not only were these individuals engaged in manufacturing and distributing illegal and dangerous drugs to include fentanyl, they were also making privately owned firearms known as ghost guns,” said Harrison.

Ghost guns are untraceable guns that are relatively easy to attain and assemble. Harrison said along with 15 guns found on the scene of the operation in north Baltimore, supplies to make at least 40 ghost guns were seized.

Harrison said over 1900 pills of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and almost 1200 grams of suspected ecstasy were seized.

The rise of ghost guns in the city has been exponential, said Harrison.

“So far this year our department has seen over 140 ghost guns which is more than we’re seeing the entire calendar year of 2020, which is up 400% from 2019,” said Harrison. “These firearms have increasingly found themselves in the hands of criminals, prohibited convicted felons, and even gun traffickers because they know we cannot track them back to their origin

“Additionally, last year, almost a quarter of these privately made firearms were recovered from individuals under the age of 21, with 14-years-old being the youngest,” said Harrison.

The announcement comes after a holiday weekend fraught with violence, in which more than a dozen people were shot and five were killed.

Watch the press conference below: