ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — It’s day 6 of testimony in the insanity trial for Capital Gazette shooter Jarrod Ramos.

Ramos, who pleaded guilty to the attack on the Annapolis based newspaper, fatally shot five employees — Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters — and injured others on June 28, 2018.

The day started out with a cross examination of a psychologist who examined Ramos for the defense.

In court Tuesday, the defense expert said after 15 hours of interviewing the defendant she concluded that he has autism spectrum disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and delusional disorder.

She said people can operate normally as long as the delusion is not stimulated.

The psychologist testified that the defendant had court-mandated therapy after a previous harassment case. According to this expert, those therapy sessions broke down and that’s when the defendant resorted to filing several lawsuits against people he believes wronged him.

“At end of therapy he was consumed with taking legal recourse and trying to make this right,” she said.

The unsuccessful lawsuits went on for at least six years before the attack.

In one court filing, Ramos wrote, “You’ve crippled my life for a year and now I am going to cripple your company forever.”

But the prosecution tried to prove that this psychologist has limited experience with criminal evaluations.

Although she did interview Ramos’ sister, she did not interview other family members, psychologists, corrections officers, nurses or attorneys.

Although the psychologist interviewed Ramos for 15 hours, only two and half hours were without another experts.

The prosecution showed slides where the defendant told one doctor one thing and told another doctor a different thing.

The trial is expected to go into a third week. A juror asked if the trial will still take 10 business days.

“I am hoping we do not go beyond the 14th,” was Judge Wach’s answer.

