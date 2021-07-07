BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 47-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder after allegedly shooting and critically wounding a man in Baltimore last month, Baltimore Police said.
Joel Lewis of Baltimore was identified through video footage, police said.
Officers found a 48-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street at 4:44 a.m. June 27. He was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition, police said.
Lewis returned to the scene July 6 wearing the same clothing he wore the day of the shooting, police said.
Lewis was arrested and taken to the Eastern District, where he waived his rights and was interviewed, police said.
He now is being held in Central Booking, waiting to see a court commissioner.