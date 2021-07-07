WEATHER ALERTCode Red Extreme Heat Issued For Baltimore City Wednesday
By Marty Bass
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The heat is expected to remain at least through Wednesday with temperatures reaching 98 degrees.

WJZ’s weather team said heat indexes could reach 106 degrees.

READ MORE: Baltimore City Declares Code Red Extreme Heat Alert Through Wednesday, Opens Cooling Centers

Baltimore City has issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert through Wednesday.

Hot temperatures mixed with high humidity could lead to some heat-related illnesses.

Officials say to drink plenty of fluids and stay in an air-conditioned room.

Try to stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

If you do work outside, take extra precautions and maybe save the workout or strenuous works for the early morning or evening.

If you need a place to stay cool, several towns and counties have opened cooling centers including Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City and Baltimore County. (click the tweet to read the thread below).

In Anne Arundel County the following centers will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

  • Anne Arundel County Police Department District Station Lobbies and
    Community Rooms
  • Anne Arundel County Senior Activity Center Community Rooms
  • Anne Arundel County Public Library Community Rooms