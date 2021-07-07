BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Baltimore City and surrounding counties until 4:45 p.m.

This comes as the most of the region was dealing with extreme heat for two days. This storm has cooled the air significantly.

A severe thunderstorm was located over Towson moving northeast at 15 miles per hour. Sixty miles per hour wind gusts and quarter-sized hail are possible.

A *Severe T-Storm Warning* has been issued for the highlighted areas until 4:45pm. 60mph gusts and quarter sized hail possible. @wjz pic.twitter.com/atXmNtHWps — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) July 7, 2021

Temperatures were expected to reach 98 degrees Wednesday, with heat indices up to 106 degrees.

Baltimore City has issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert through Wednesday.

Another hot and humid day expected with heat indices in the upper 90s to low 100s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms persist this afternoon through this evening for areas mainly along and west of the Blue Ridge. https://t.co/8JYfBWPN4x pic.twitter.com/BiICGJRlgs — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 7, 2021

Hot temperatures mixed with high humidity could lead to some heat-related illnesses.

Officials say to drink plenty of fluids and stay in an air-conditioned room.

Try to stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

#mdwx Hang in there, relief IS on the way. pic.twitter.com/M2iMwzwAoW — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) July 7, 2021

If you do work outside, take extra precautions and maybe save the workout or strenuous works for the early morning or evening.

If you need a place to stay cool, several towns and counties have opened cooling centers including Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City and Baltimore County. (click the tweet to read the thread below).

In Anne Arundel County the following centers will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Anne Arundel County Police Department District Station Lobbies and

Community Rooms

Community Rooms Anne Arundel County Senior Activity Center Community Rooms

Anne Arundel County Public Library Community Rooms