BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Carroll, Frederick and Howard counties until 5:30 p.m. This comes as the most of the region was dealing with extreme heat for two days. This storm has cooled the air significantly.

Sixty miles per hour wind gusts and quarter-sized hail are possible.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Carroll, Frederick, and Howard County in MD until 5:30pm. #WJZ #mdwx — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) July 7, 2021

As a storm moved through the Baltimore region a tree fell into a home in the 3100 block of Baker Street in the Rosemont neighborhood.

Two people were rescued from the second floor and are being evaluated by firefighters are on the scene.

⚠️TREE INTO HOUSE U/D⚠️

3100 blk Baker St 21216#Rosemont@docbullock#BMORESBravest have rescued both occupants from the 2nd floor using ground ladders. #BCFDEMS is checking them out for injuries. A building inspector has been requested to determined if the house is safe. pic.twitter.com/Psspsr2Fh9 — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) July 7, 2021

Temperatures were expected to reach 98 degrees Wednesday, with heat indices up to 106 degrees.

Baltimore City has issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert through Wednesday.

Another hot and humid day expected with heat indices in the upper 90s to low 100s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms persist this afternoon through this evening for areas mainly along and west of the Blue Ridge. https://t.co/8JYfBWPN4x pic.twitter.com/BiICGJRlgs — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 7, 2021

Hot temperatures mixed with high humidity could lead to some heat-related illnesses.

Officials say to drink plenty of fluids and stay in an air-conditioned room.

Try to stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

#mdwx Hang in there, relief IS on the way. pic.twitter.com/M2iMwzwAoW — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) July 7, 2021

If you do work outside, take extra precautions and maybe save the workout or strenuous works for the early morning or evening.

If you need a place to stay cool, several towns and counties have opened cooling centers including Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City and Baltimore County. (click the tweet to read the thread below).

In Anne Arundel County the following centers will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Anne Arundel County Police Department District Station Lobbies and

Community Rooms

Community Rooms Anne Arundel County Senior Activity Center Community Rooms

Anne Arundel County Public Library Community Rooms