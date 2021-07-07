WEATHER ALERTTropical Storm Watch Issued Across Eastern Shore As Elsa Moves Up Atlantic, Flash Flood Watch Issued
By Chelsea Ingram
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Carroll, Frederick and Howard counties until 5:30 p.m. This comes as the most of the region was dealing with extreme heat for two days. This storm has cooled the air significantly.

Sixty miles per hour wind gusts and quarter-sized hail are possible.

As a storm moved through the Baltimore region a tree fell into a home in the 3100 block of Baker Street in the Rosemont neighborhood.

Two people were rescued from the second floor and are being evaluated by firefighters are on the scene.

Temperatures were expected to reach 98 degrees Wednesday, with heat indices up to 106 degrees.

Baltimore City has issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert through Wednesday.

Hot temperatures mixed with high humidity could lead to some heat-related illnesses.

Officials say to drink plenty of fluids and stay in an air-conditioned room.

Try to stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

If you do work outside, take extra precautions and maybe save the workout or strenuous works for the early morning or evening.

If you need a place to stay cool, several towns and counties have opened cooling centers including Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City and Baltimore County. (click the tweet to read the thread below).

In Anne Arundel County the following centers will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

  • Anne Arundel County Police Department District Station Lobbies and
    Community Rooms
  • Anne Arundel County Senior Activity Center Community Rooms
  • Anne Arundel County Public Library Community Rooms

