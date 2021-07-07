OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Watch for multiple counties along Maryland’s Eastern Shore as Tropical Storm Elsa moves up the Atlantic Coast.
The tropical storm watch was issued for Queen Anne's, St. Mary's, Calvert, Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester counties.
A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for portions of southern Maryland and Delmarva. Updated forecast just minutes away on @wjz. pic.twitter.com/VkqvD5xOBc
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) July 7, 2021
There is a chance for thunderstorms and showers beginning Thursday after 3 p.m. in Ocean City. The NWS said there is an 80% chance of heavy rain and wind in the area Thursday night into Friday, and on Friday there will also be a chance for Thunderstorms.
Wind gusts could reach as high as 36 mph Thursday. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms Friday night.
ECMWF printing out some impressive winds as #ELSA climbs up the East Coast. Tropical Alerts are in place. @wjz pic.twitter.com/WwLrYzo9Ge
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) July 7, 2021
Elsa will bring rough surf to the mid-Atlantic and northeast over the next 48 hours.

— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) July 7, 2021
