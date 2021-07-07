OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for multiple counties along Maryland’s Eastern Shore as Tropical Storm Elsa moves up the Atlantic Coast.

The NWS anticipates peak winds to hit the region beginning on Thursday night.

A flash flood watch was issued by the NWS for Baltimore City and Cecil, Baltimore, Prince Georges, Anne Arundel, Charles, St. Marys and Calvert counties until 8 a.m. Friday. Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester counties are under a flash flood watch until 5 a.m. Friday.

The center of Elsa made landfall today along the northern Florida Gulf Coast in Taylor County Florida. Considerable rains across the state could lead to flash, urban and river flooding.

The danger is still prevalent for life-threatening storm surge along the western coastline of Florida, where a storm surge warning remains in effect.

The center of Elsa will move inland, weakening to a depression and crossing Georgia and the Carolinas today through tomorrow. Heavy rain will traverse these states.

Elsa’s center will make its closest pass to Maryland Thursday night into Friday morning. The latest National Hurricane Center forecast shows Elsa increasing in intensity and regaining tropical storm force strength during this time.

Some uncertainty remains regarding how far north some of Elsa’s rain bands and tropical-storm-force winds will reach, but for now officials feel confident that areas south and east of Baltimore will catch the brunt of this storm. Portions of the lower Eastern Shore and far southern Maryland should prepare for tropical-storm-force winds, heavy rain and rough surf.

There is a chance for thunderstorms and showers beginning Thursday after 3 p.m. in Ocean City. The NWS said there is an 80% chance of heavy rain and wind in the area Thursday night into Friday, and on Friday there will also be a chance for Thunderstorms.

Wind gusts could reach as high as 36 mph Thursday. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms Friday night.

