WASHINGTON (WJZ) – The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 10.1 million travelers between July 1 and July 5, which is 83 percent of travel volume for the same five-day holiday period in 2019.
July 1 was the busiest of those days, with TSA screening 2,147,090 people. This was 103 percent of the 2,088,760 travelers screened on Thursday of the 2019 Fourth of July weekend, according to a TSA statement.READ MORE: Two Maryland Wineries' Tasting Rooms Vy To Be Named In USA Today's 10 Best Readers Choice Contest
Also on July 1, TSA screened almost 458,000 TSA PreCheck travelers, the highest number of TSA PreCheck screenings in one day since the beginning of the pandemic. While nearly all the passengers in the standard screening lines waited less than 30 minutes, those in PreCheck waited less than five minutes.READ MORE: Baltimore Marking More Than 15K Vacant Properties With QR Code To Help Community Identify Owners
Travelers interested in PreCheck are encouraged to begin their enrollment online before visiting one of the 440 TSA enrollment centers around the country to complete the application process. TSA PreCheck members are not required to remove their shoes, belts, or light outerwear items at the checkpoint, and can also keep laptops, 3-1-1 compliant liquids, aerosols and gels inside their carry-on bags.
As travelers prepare to embark on a trip, they may submit questions about TSA policies and procedures via Twitter at @AskTSA or via Facebook Messenger to a team of TSA employees who provide real-time responses in, on average, under 3 minutes during core travel hours.MORE NEWS: Meals On Wheels Seeks Volunteer Drivers As Demand Stays High Post-Pandemic
A mask mandate remains in place for all passengers traveling on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations. For more information about COVID-19 guidance, visit the CDC. For the latest airport security screening procedures, visit tsa.gov/coronavirus.