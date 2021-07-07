BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore natives will be houseguests on Season 23 of Big Brother, which will premiere on Wednesday, July 7th starting at 8:00 p.m. on WJZ.
Azah Awasum, 30, is a Director of Sales Operations in Baltimore.
Another Baltimore native, Derek Xiao, will be a houseguest this season. He currently lives in New York City and is a start-up founder.
This season’s cast includes a Flight Attendant, Make-Up Artist, Start-up Founder, Farmer, Kindergarten Teacher, Forensic Scientist and an Attorney, among others. This all-new group is in for a high-stakes summer full of Big Risks and Big Rewards, where one wrong gamble could cost them everything. By the end of the premiere episode, for the first time in Big Brother history, the Houseguests will be presented with a double-or-nothing offer that may be too good to refuse.
The show will also be available to stream live and on demand with the CBS app or Paramount+, where fans will also be able to watch the 24/7 live feed and find exclusive content throughout the season.