BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The wine tasting rooms at two Maryland wineries are among nearly two dozen nationwide vying to be named in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers Choice contest.
The wineries are Boordy Vineyards of Hydes, Baltimore County, and Big Cork Vineyards of Rohrersville, Washington County.
USA Today said it asked a panel of wine industry experts to nominate their favorite wine tasting rooms across the country.
The quality of a tasting room can make or break a wine tasting, the contest page stated, adding that a comfortable, elegant tasting room with a knowledgeable staff can elevate the entire experience.
People may vote once a day until noon Aug. 2. The 10 winners will be named Aug. 13.